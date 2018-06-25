Breaking News

England can't offer Eddie Jones 'unconditional' support despite win over Springboks

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 9:59 AM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

England coach Eddie Jones is all smiles following the side&#39;s first Test win in Cape Town against South Africa. England won 25-10 but lost the series 2-1 with the 2019 World Cup looming.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
England coach Eddie Jones is all smiles following the side's first Test win in Cape Town against South Africa. England won 25-10 but lost the series 2-1 with the 2019 World Cup looming.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Jones was under pressure after England lost the first two Tests on its summer tour to South Africa to take its losing streak to five Test matches.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
Jones was under pressure after England lost the first two Tests on its summer tour to South Africa to take its losing streak to five Test matches.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Jones was already under fire after defending champion England won only two of its five matches in the 2018 Six Nations championship to finish fifth.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
Jones was already under fire after defending champion England won only two of its five matches in the 2018 Six Nations championship to finish fifth.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
England hoped Jones&#39;s hard-nosed approach and winning mentality would yield a second straight grand slam in 2017 but Ireland prevented the clean sweep in the final match in Dublin.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
England hoped Jones's hard-nosed approach and winning mentality would yield a second straight grand slam in 2017 but Ireland prevented the clean sweep in the final match in Dublin.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
England won all of its Six Nations matches to win a first grand slam since 2003 in Jones&#39; first year in charge in 2016.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
England won all of its Six Nations matches to win a first grand slam since 2003 in Jones' first year in charge in 2016.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Jones was appointed as England head coach in the wake of their disastrous 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
Jones was appointed as England head coach in the wake of their disastrous 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Jones guided minnow Japan to a famous World Cup win against South Africa in the group stage in 2015. He became national coach following a second spell coaching Japanese club side Suntory Sungoliath.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
Jones guided minnow Japan to a famous World Cup win against South Africa in the group stage in 2015. He became national coach following a second spell coaching Japanese club side Suntory Sungoliath.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
The much-traveled Jones had a spell as assistant coach with South Africa during the 2007 World Cup in France. The Springboks, led by head coach Jake White (left), beat England in the final.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
The much-traveled Jones had a spell as assistant coach with South Africa during the 2007 World Cup in France. The Springboks, led by head coach Jake White (left), beat England in the final.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
After he left his post with the Wallabies in 2005, Jones had a stint at Saracens in England before taking up a role as head coach of the Queensland Reds in Australia.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
After he left his post with the Wallabies in 2005, Jones had a stint at Saracens in England before taking up a role as head coach of the Queensland Reds in Australia.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Australia and head coach Jones lost to England in extra time in the final of the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Sydney.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
Australia and head coach Jones lost to England in extra time in the final of the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Sydney.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Jones&#39; Australia beat New Zealand twice in 2001 to win the historic Bledisloe Cup between the two sides.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
Jones' Australia beat New Zealand twice in 2001 to win the historic Bledisloe Cup between the two sides.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Jones was appointed Australia coach in 2001 after a successful spell at the head of the ACT Brumbies club side based out of Canberra.
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
Jones was appointed Australia coach in 2001 after a successful spell at the head of the ACT Brumbies club side based out of Canberra.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
The former schoolteacher began his top-flight coaching career with Australia&#39;s ACT Brumbies after a spell as a coach in Japan. Jones is pictured here with Brumbies captain George Gregan (left).
Photos: Eddie Jones career in pictures
The former schoolteacher began his top-flight coaching career with Australia's ACT Brumbies after a spell as a coach in Japan. Jones is pictured here with Brumbies captain George Gregan (left).
Hide Caption
13 of 13
Eddie Jones profile South Africa winEddie Jones profile South Africa defeatEddie Jones profile England Six Nations 2018Eddie Jones profile England Six Nations 2017Eddie Jones profile grand slamEddie Jones profile england role TwickenhamEddie Jones profile Japan South Africa Rugby World Cup 2015Eddie Jones profile South Africa 2007Eddie Jones profile Queensland RedsEddie Jones profile Rugby World Cup 2003Eddie Jones profile Australia Bledisloe Cup dressing roomEddie Jones profile Australia coachEddie Jones profile Brumbies coach George Gregan

Story highlights

  • England beats SA 25-10 but loses series
  • Jones 'still the man' to lead the side for now
  • Coach has been criticized after poor form

(CNN)England may have ended its losing streak with victory over South Africa, but there's no guarantee Eddie Jones' position as head coach is secure in the long term.

Jones has come under fire after his side suffered five-straight losses -- a run that stretched back to February -- and Saturday's 25-10 victory over the Springboks in Cape Town will be a welcome relief for the beleaguered Australian.
A try from wing Jonny May and 20 points from the boot of Owen Farrell helped England to a first ever victory at Newlands, a ray of light at the end of a 2-1 series defeat.
    But Andy Cosslett, chairman of England's Rugby Football Union (RFU), says he can't offer complete assurance that Jones will lead the team through the 2019 World Cup. He is due to meet with Jones to review the tour when the team returns this week.
    "You're asking for unconditional support but only my children get that. And even then not always," Cosslett told reporters in Cape Town.
    Read More
    "It's not something you give because you're under assessment the whole time. It's just not what we do. There are 600 people in the RFU and we don't go around telling them they're all supported.
    "We have shown a lot of confidence in Eddie and we think he is still the man, but we will see where it goes to from here in terms of the next few months."
    Danny Cipriani made his first start for England in a decade against South Africa, setting up the winning try
    Danny Cipriani made his first start for England in a decade against South Africa, setting up the winning try
    READ: The highs and lows of Eddie Jones' England management
    READ: How becoming paraplegic helped an Englishman tackle HIV in Swaziland

    A 'rough run' ended?

    Jones' tenure at the helm of England's rugby team has been a tale of two halves.
    He signed a two-year contract extension at the start of this year after winning 22 of his 23 tests since taking charge in 2015, a deal to secure his services through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
    England went undefeated in Jones' first 18 games in charge -- a record matched only by the All Blacks amongst Tier One sides -- before enduring a wretched run of form that included losses to Scotland, France, Ireland and South Africa.
    "We've had a rough run of results, not least the players and the coaching team, and they've worked very hard to get out of it," said Cosslett.
    "We all recognize that sometimes you get in a rut and it looks like you're never going to get out of it. We have and that's really important.
    "Eddie came to our union when it was at its lowest ebb after the [2015] World Cup, grabbed it and applied what we hoped he'd apply. He took us on an extraordinary run and has tremendous credit for what he's done. We're very grateful to him for what he did at a time when we needed it most."
    Ireland players celebrate an unbeaten Six Nations campaign after defeating England 15-24 at Twickenham.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Ireland players celebrate an unbeaten Six Nations campaign after defeating England 15-24 at Twickenham.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 50
    It was Ireland&#39;s third ever Grand Slam and first since 2009.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    It was Ireland's third ever Grand Slam and first since 2009.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 50
    There were wild scenes back home in Dublin where Irish fans celebrated St. Patrick&#39;s Day in style.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    There were wild scenes back home in Dublin where Irish fans celebrated St. Patrick's Day in style.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 50
    Jacob Stockdale scored against England on the stroke of halftime. His seven tries for the tournament is a Six Nations record.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Jacob Stockdale scored against England on the stroke of halftime. His seven tries for the tournament is a Six Nations record.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 50
    The hosts leave the field dejected. It was the third defeat in a row for Eddie Jones&#39; side, which slipped to fifth -- its lowest placing in the competition since 1983.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    The hosts leave the field dejected. It was the third defeat in a row for Eddie Jones' side, which slipped to fifth -- its lowest placing in the competition since 1983.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 50
    Wales edged past France 14-13 in Cardiff, where wing Liam Williams got on the scoresheet in the opening minutes for the hosts.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Wales edged past France 14-13 in Cardiff, where wing Liam Williams got on the scoresheet in the opening minutes for the hosts.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 50
    The result meant France finished fourth with two wins and three defeats.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    The result meant France finished fourth with two wins and three defeats.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 50
    A late penalty from Greig Laidlaw ensured Scotland finished its campaign on a high, defeating Italy 27-29 in Rome.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    A late penalty from Greig Laidlaw ensured Scotland finished its campaign on a high, defeating Italy 27-29 in Rome.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 50
    Stuart Hogg put the visitors ahead late in the game, but it required Laidlaw&#39;s boot in the dying moments to secure the win.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Stuart Hogg put the visitors ahead late in the game, but it required Laidlaw's boot in the dying moments to secure the win.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 50
    For Italian captain Sergio Parisse (left), the defeat meant he became the first person ever to lose 100 test matches. His side failed to pick up a win in the Six Nations for the third season in a row.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    For Italian captain Sergio Parisse (left), the defeat meant he became the first person ever to lose 100 test matches. His side failed to pick up a win in the Six Nations for the third season in a row.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 50
    Ireland wrapped up the 2018 Six Nations with a game to spare after defeating Scotland 28-8 in Dublin.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Ireland vs. ScotlandIreland wrapped up the 2018 Six Nations with a game to spare after defeating Scotland 28-8 in Dublin.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 50
    An Irish fan is in full voice as she celebrates her team&#39;s first title since 2015 and the prospect of a first grand slam since 2009.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Ireland vs. ScotlandAn Irish fan is in full voice as she celebrates her team's first title since 2015 and the prospect of a first grand slam since 2009.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 50
    Scotland, suffering a first defeat in three games, got its sole try through wing Blair Kinghorn.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Ireland vs. ScotlandScotland, suffering a first defeat in three games, got its sole try through wing Blair Kinghorn.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 50
    For England, things went from bad to worse. The pre-tournament favorite suffered a second loss of the campaign, going down 19-16 to France in Paris.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandFor England, things went from bad to worse. The pre-tournament favorite suffered a second loss of the campaign, going down 19-16 to France in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 50
    A late surge from the visitors was repelled by Les Bleus, who celebrated their second victory of this year&#39;s tournament.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandA late surge from the visitors was repelled by Les Bleus, who celebrated their second victory of this year's tournament.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 50
    England lock Courtney Lawes loses grip of a line out at the Stade de France.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandEngland lock Courtney Lawes loses grip of a line out at the Stade de France.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 50
    Center Mathieu Bastareaud salutes the crowd. France has won both its games since his return to the side.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandCenter Mathieu Bastareaud salutes the crowd. France has won both its games since his return to the side.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 50
    Wales swept to a convincing 38-14 win over Italy at the Principality Stadium, where Leigh Halfpenny is seen making a break.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Wales vs. ItalyWales swept to a convincing 38-14 win over Italy at the Principality Stadium, where Leigh Halfpenny is seen making a break.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 50
    George North made his first start of the campaign, bagging two of his side&#39;s five tries.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Wales vs. ItalyGeorge North made his first start of the campaign, bagging two of his side's five tries.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 50
    Italy&#39;s search for a Six Nations win goes on. The Azzurri did muster two scores in Cardiff through Matteo Minozzi and Mattia Bellini.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Wales vs. ItalyItaly's search for a Six Nations win goes on. The Azzurri did muster two scores in Cardiff through Matteo Minozzi and Mattia Bellini.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 50
    Scotland&#39;s flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after &lt;a href=&quot;http://coredev-dam-cnn.expprod.services.ec2.dmtio.net:8080/dam/assets/180226103040-stade-velodrome-six-nations-story-top.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his side&#39;s 25-13 victory over England&lt;/a&gt; at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Scotland vs. EnglandScotland's flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after his side's 25-13 victory over England at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 50
    Center Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Scotland vs. EnglandCenter Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 50
    For England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year&#39;s Six Nations.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Scotland vs. EnglandFor England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year's Six Nations.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 50
    A thrilling encounter at Dublin&#39;s Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesA thrilling encounter at Dublin's Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 50
    Wales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesWales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 50
    Keith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesKeith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 50
    Victory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year&#39;s Six Nations.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesVictory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year's Six Nations.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 50
    France, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: France vs. ItalyFrance, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 50
    The loss was Italy&#39;s 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O&#39;Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: France vs. ItalyThe loss was Italy's 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O'Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 50
    The match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: France vs. ItalyThe match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 50
    England&#39;s Owen Farrell celebrates his side&#39;s 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: England vs. WalesEngland's Owen Farrell celebrates his side's 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 50
    The home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed...
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: England vs. WalesThe home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed...
    Hide Caption
    32 of 50
    After Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England&#39;s in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a &quot;terrible mistake&quot; in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: England vs. WalesAfter Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England's in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a "terrible mistake" in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 50
    Ireland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Ireland vs. ItalyIreland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 50
    While Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn&#39;t enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Ireland vs. ItalyWhile Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn't enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 50
    Traveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side&#39;s clash with Scotland.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Scotland vs. FranceTraveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side's clash with Scotland.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 50
    But it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Scotland vs. FranceBut it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 50
    Greig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Scotland vs. FranceGreig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 50
    On the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandOn the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 50
    Sexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandSexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 50
    Irish fans celebrate in the Stade de France.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandIrish fans celebrate in the Stade de France.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 50
    Controversy arose in the game after France&#39;s Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game&#39;s closing stages.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandControversy arose in the game after France's Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game's closing stages.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 50
    The dramatic nature of Ireland&#39;s late victory left the French crowd dejected.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandThe dramatic nature of Ireland's late victory left the French crowd dejected.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 50
    Scotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandScotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 50
    Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandLeigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 50
    Steff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandSteff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 50
    A happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandA happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 50
    The final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Italy vs. EnglandThe final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 50
    Debutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Italy vs. EnglandDebutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 50
    Owen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Italy vs. EnglandOwen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 50
    ireland grand slamireland six nations grand slamireland six nations grand slam dublin fansireland england six nations stockdale tryengland ireland six nations 2018france wales six nations 2018france wales six nations 2018scotland italy six nationsscotland italy six nationsscotland italy six nationsireland celebrate scotlandsix nations round 4 ireland fansix nations round 4 kinghorn trysix nations round four england miserysix nations round four france celebratesix nations round four lawes lineoutbastareaud france england six nationswales italy leigh halfpennysix nations round four george north trysix nations italy walesCalcutta CupJones tryengland rugby scotland dejectedStockdale (try 2)Wales tryireland wales six nations keith earls josh navidiconor murray ireland wales six nationsFrance tryitaly france six nationsstade velodrome six nationsowen farrell celebrate englandjonny may try wales englandwales england six nations watson anscombe conor murray italy tryitaly ireland gori tryfrance fans scotlandscotland france fanLaidlawsexton teasejohnny sexton rugby ireland franceIrish fans six nationsAntoine Dupont rugby ireland francefrance fan six nations ireland francegareth davies scotland wales six nationsLeigh Halfpenny six nations scotlandsteff evans rugby six nationsrugby six nations wales fanjack nowell six nations ebgland italyengland six nations sam simmondsOwen farrell six nations england italy
    Jones drew criticism before the series, and pressure mounted following the opening two defeats to South Africa.
    Team selection, particularly in the backrow, has been questioned, and eyebrows have been raised over the demanding nature of his training sessions -- in the past the cause of serious injuries.
    There's been changes amongst the coaching staff as defense coach Paul Gustard agreed to take charge of English club side Harlequins next season before traveling with the team to South Africa, while Scott Wisemantel came in as attack coach following the disappointing Six Nations campaign.
    READ: Tragedy inspires World Cup winner Will Greenwood to trek to the North Pole
    READ: Veteran rugby player, 95, still scoring

    'A stronger position'

    As far as Jones is concerned, Saturday's result was a huge boost.
    "We want to be the best team in the world and you have to go through these periods to find out things about yourself," he told BBC Sport. "We have done that. Now we want to kick on.
    Behind the scenes at England Rugby&#39;s U-20 camp
    England under 20s 2016

      JUST WATCHED

      Behind the scenes at England Rugby's U-20 camp

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Behind the scenes at England Rugby's U-20 camp 01:07
    "Every test is tough for England. It's a difficult environment coaching England, but I love it. This week I have enjoyed the challenge of getting a side back in a winning position.
    "I think [this series] actually put us in a stronger position. It's been an absolutely important part to renew the side."
    While England scrapped to get back on track in South Africa, northern hemisphere rival Ireland was making history on the other side of the Indian Ocean.
    Joe Schmidt's side overcame Australia 20-16 in Sydney to record Ireland's first ever series victory over a southern hemisphere opponent and secure its berth as the second-best team in the world behind the All Blacks.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos
    Wales has also impressed on its travels after beating South Africa in Washington and twice triumphing over Argentina.
    International rugby now takes a break and will resume in four months' time when teams will test their mettle a year out from the World Cup.