Trump takes trade policy on the road. It may not be welcome.

(CNN) President Donald Trump is taking his trade policy on the road this week. But the reception he is set to receive in a series of crucial 2018 states may not be what he had hoped.

A series of threatening trade wars have become a weight on the President and Republicans across the country, leading to innumerable negative headlines and general anxiousness about what a spat with China, the European Union or even Canada and Mexico will mean to long established industries in the United States that employ thousands of workers.

Trump is set to travel to South Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin this week, all states with significant industries impacted by proposed retaliatory tariffs against American products. The President has been confident that his trade rhetoric would help American industries -- "Trade wars are good and easy to win," he has said -- but the uncertainty created has left Republicans worried that they will end up paying the price at the ballot box in November.

"It's not lost on us," said a top Republican operative involved in the midterms, "that the trade agenda could turn into a total debacle that would far outweigh the economic benefits of tax reform."

The most recent flashpoint in the nationwide debate over trade is taking place in Wisconsin, where the iconic motorcycle company Harley-Davidson announced on Monday that they were shifting some production of motorcycles for European customers out of the United States to avoid European Union retaliatory tariffs. The company said they stood to lose up to $100 million a year if they continued to produce all bikes in the United States.