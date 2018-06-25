Trump heads to South Carolina to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster

West Columbia, South Carolina (CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday will visit "famously hot" Columbia, South Carolina, where temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s for most of the day before he takes the stage at a rally for Gov. Henry McMaster.

Trump publicly backed McMaster after he was forced into a runoff election when he failed to clear 50% in a primary earlier this month.

Trump tweeted Monday, "Will be heading to one of my favorite places, South Carolina, to fight for one of my original 'fighters,' Governor Henry McMaster. Speaking at 7:00 P.M."

Supporting McMaster has become an all-hands-on-deck effort from the Trump administration. Vice President Mike Pence ventured down to the conservative community of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday to appear with McMaster.

"I'm here because we stand with Gov. McMaster," Pence told the crowd, adding, "The result of the policies that Gov. McMaster's been there supporting every step of the way have been nothing short of remarkable."

Read More