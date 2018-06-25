Are Democrats falling into Trump's trap on immigration?

(CNN) Fareed Zakaria made a provocative argument on his CNN show over the weekend that President Donald Trump has lost the current battle on immigration by enacting a policy that has drawn bipartisan scorn and crossed ethical boundaries.

But -- and this is the larger point -- Trump has also made immigration the dominant political conversation heading into the summer. And many of the voters who vote because of immigration may prefer Trump and his policies.

Video of Zakaria's comments are below, along with a portion in text:

Zakaria: Democrats are exultant that Donald Trump had to reverse his policy of separating immigrant families at the border. And there is good reason to celebrate. The policy was mean-spirited and unnecessary. But I do wonder whether Trump's retreat will prove to be as damaging to the President as liberals think.

The President's cruelty made it easy to oppose his policy, but in their delight at the Trump administration's latest missteps, Democrats may be walking into a trap. The larger question is surely, should the country enforce its immigration laws, or if circumvented, should we just give up? ... Immigration has become an issue that motivates a large group of Americans passionately, perhaps like no other. Some of this might be rooted in racism, but it also represents a kind of heightened nationalism.

