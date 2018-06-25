Trump says he doesn't regret signing immigration order

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said he doesn't regret signing the immigration executive order meant to keep migrant families together.

"The executive order was great," Trump said in response to a question from CNN's Jeff Zeleny. "It was something that I felt we had to do."

He said a report he was grousing about signing the order was "fake news" and went on to repeat his assertion that US immigration laws are flawed.

"They're a disaster. The laws have to be changed," Trump said. "We want a system where people come in illegally they have to go out. A nice simple system that works."