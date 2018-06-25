Trump says he doesn't regret signing immigration order

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump was insistent on Monday he doesn't regret signing an executive order meant to keep migrant families together, even as the measure from last week continues to sow confusion and internal angst.
"The executive order was great," Trump declared in response to a question from CNN's Jeff Zeleny. "It was something that I felt we had to do."
Trump was speaking in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Jordan's king. His remarks came after a weekend of defiant tweeting, including Trump's suggestion that undocumented immigrants not be afforded due process in their deportation proceedings.
Despite his public stance, Trump has questioned the executive order in private, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. He's asked aides why he signed a document that seemed to create more problems then it solved, particularly in the immediate hours after he signed it. Federal agencies were unable to explain what the precise effect of the order would be and disagreements broke out internally about how the order should be carried out.
In reality, an executive order wasn't necessary to end the family separation crisis, which springs from the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. But after going back-and-forth on the matter, Trump insisted last week he be able to sign something to give the appearance of taking decisive action to end the humanitarian crisis. That set off a scramble among aides to prepare something for him to sign.
It was cast in headlines as a reversal after Trump and other members of the administration repeatedly insisted in public that only Congress could end the separations. Trump chafed at the suggestion he caved and fretted the decision made him look weak.
He denied those misgivings in the Oval Office on Monday.
"I was very, very happy that I signed that," he said, before linking the issue to his guest, whose country has welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war-torn Syria.
"It shows, you know, we're all talking about humanity, whether it's what you're doing in Jordan or what we're doing here," Trump said. "The laws are obsolete, the laws are horrible."
Last week, Trump initially lent his support for two Republican-backed immigration bills before tweeting at GOP lawmakers to quit wasting their time on such measures before November's midterm elections.
He didn't offer much clarity on that matter Monday, but claimed a solution was coming quickly.
"We want strong borders, and we want no crime," he said. "That's what we want. And that's what we're going to get. We're going to get it sooner than people think."