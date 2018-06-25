Trump says he doesn't regret signing immigration order

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump was insistent on Monday he doesn't regret signing an executive order meant to keep migrant families together, even as the measure from last week continues to sow confusion and internal angst.

"The executive order was great," Trump declared in response to a question from CNN's Jeff Zeleny. "It was something that I felt we had to do."

Trump was speaking in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Jordan's king. His remarks came after a weekend of defiant tweeting, including Trump's suggestion that undocumented immigrants not be afforded due process in their deportation proceedings.

Despite his public stance, Trump has questioned the executive order in private, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. He's asked aides why he signed a document that seemed to create more problems then it solved, particularly in the immediate hours after he signed it. Federal agencies were unable to explain what the precise effect of the order would be and disagreements broke out internally about how the order should be carried out.

In reality, an executive order wasn't necessary to end the family separation crisis, which springs from the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. But after going back-and-forth on the matter, Trump insisted last week he be able to sign something to give the appearance of taking decisive action to end the humanitarian crisis. That set off a scramble among aides to prepare something for him to sign.

