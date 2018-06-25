Trump accuses Harley-Davidson of waving 'white flag' in budding trade war

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday sought to frame Harley-Davidson's decision to move production of some motorcycles overseas as the result of European tariffs.

It was a sign of an early administration strategy as companies wrestle with Trump's trade fights, which he says will benefit American workers.

"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag," Trump wrote on Twitter as he flew aboard his Marine One helicopter from the White House to Joint Base Andrews.

"I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient!" he wrote.

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Read More