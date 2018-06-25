Sen. Tom Udall compares immigration crisis to Japanese internment

Washington (CNN) Sen. Tom Udall compared the Trump administration's plan to house illegal immigrant families on military bases to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

"The situation the President is moving us towards is a real humanitarian crisis," Udall, a New Mexico Democrat, said on CNN's "The Situation Room," "because now we're going to put families in big camps on military bases."

He added, "We haven't done that in the US until the last time I can remember -- which was the Japanese internment."

He referred to the "doing away of judges" as a "tyrannical power grab."

Read More