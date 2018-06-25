Supreme Court sends North Carolina partisan gerrymander back to lower court

Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court on Monday wiped away a lower court opinion that had invalidated congressional maps in North Carolina as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander and instructed the lower court to revisit the case in light of the Supreme Court's recent opinion concerning maps in Wisconsin.
Although a lower court had invalidated the maps, the Supreme Court had stayed that order, and they will likely be used in the next election.
In the Wisconsin case, Gill v. Whitford, a 9-0 court held that challengers could not bring the challenge because they had failed to prove "concrete and particularized" injury that would demonstrate that their right to vote had been burdened. By ruling on procedural grounds, the justices dodged a ruling on whether courts can hear such challenges in the first place.