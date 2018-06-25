Stone's alleged Assange conduit expects to be subpoenaed

Washington (CNN) The man Roger Stone claimed was his back-channel to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during the 2016 campaign declined an interview request from the special counsel and said he expects to be subpoenaed.

Randy Credico, the chatty radio host and comedian, told CNN that special counsel Robert Mueller's team reached out in early June and requested a voluntary interview. After consulting with his lawyers -- who, according to Credico, are well-aware of "my wayward lips" -- he declined the request.

Credico said investigators from Mueller's team were professional and courteous. While he's hoping he doesn't hear from them again, he believes a subpoena could be coming.

"I don't have a subpoena. If I have a subpoena that means I've got to do it," Credico said. "I'm not going to go to jail for Roger Stone."

Investigators have been ramping up their inquiries surrounding Stone, one of President Donald Trump's longtime associates, and were hoping to speak with Credico about him. Stone still has not been contacted by the special counsel, Stone told CNN Monday.

