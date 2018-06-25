Possible retaliation at EPA under investigation

Washington (CNN) The US Office of Special Counsel is investigating whether Environmental Protection Agency aides have been dismissed or demoted as retaliation for questioning EPA Administrator Pruitt's decisions and spending, two people in contact with the office tell CNN.

Kevin Chmielewski, a former deputy chief of staff to Pruitt, said he was interviewed for almost eight hours on Thursday.

A second person said they have been contacted by investigators but asked not to be named.

The Office of Special Counsel predates and is not related to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

This investigation review becomes at least the 14th federal probe into Pruitt's spending and ethics. The EPA inspector general said earlier this year it will also review the allegations of retaliation.

