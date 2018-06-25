Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill suffered a broken rib after choking at a Senate lunch Thursday, where her Senate colleague Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, performed the Heimlich maneuver to save her.

McCaskill's office confirmed that while she attended an NAACP dinner in Missouri, she told people she couldn't hug them because of a broken rib, an accident from Manchin performing the Heimlich manuever.

"I'm really grateful to Joe -- a little bit of a sore rib for a couple of weeks is no big deal," she said in a statement provided to CNN.

Both McCaskill and Manchin are facing tough reelection bids in their home states of Missouri and West Virginia, respectively.