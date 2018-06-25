Rumored 2020 candidate Jason Kander is running ... for mayor of Kansas City

Washington (CNN) Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander has been traveling to early primary states, hiring staff members and getting to know national Democrats all in preparation for a run for .... mayor of Kansas City.

The former Army captain announced his run for mayor of the city he previously represented in the state Legislature on Sunday, saying this position, as opposed to running for president in 2020, gives him the best opportunity to serve.

"The next mayor has the opportunity to shape the future of Kansas City for generations," Kander said in a campaign news release . "I'm running because I am up for that challenge."

"Kansas Citians deserve a mayor who can guide the progress already underway in our city and help us reach the next level," Kander added.

"I'm eager to take the reins on major issues that have developed in recent years -- like building the new airport, implementing the infrastructure improvements voters approved through the GO Bonds, and expanding the streetcar. And I want to make sure we continue addressing critical issues like economic inequality, crime, inclusive housing and economic development, and access to a quality education for every child in the city."

