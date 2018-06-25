George H.W. Bush enlists help of new service dog Sully

(CNN) The Bush political dynasty added another member Monday: Sully H.W. Bush, a yellow Labrador service dog for former President George H.W. Bush.

Sully can perform a two-page list of commands, including answering the phone and fetching items.

"As one person said, he can do just about anything except make you a martini, but not to worry, he can go get you someone to make you a martini!" Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs . Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8

The dogs are trained to help with various disabilities, including blindness or low vision, post-traumatic stress disorder and hearing loss. The group also provides facility dogs to help rehabilitate service members and veterans in military and Veterans Affairs hospitals.

Sully will have an active Instagram account, @sullyhwbush, which has already posted its first photo and will post daily pictures from Sully's point of view.

The account aims to highlight the importance of service dogs for individuals with disabilities.

Bush also met Monday with former President Bill Clinton and congratulated him on the publication of his novel, "The President Is Missing," written with author James Patterson. Bush commemorated the occasion by wearing a pair of socks with Clinton's face on them.

"Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion," Bush tweeted.