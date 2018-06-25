Washington (CNN) A Russian company accused of bankrolling a vast online campaign to influence the 2016 US election joined the attacks against special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Monday.

Concord Management and Consulting argues that Mueller's appointment as special counsel was unlawful and that he lacked the authority to charge the Russian company with conspiracy.

Former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, who is also staring down charges from Mueller, previously tried a similar tactic to dispose of allegations he faces. One federal judge dismissed Manafort's request to void Mueller's authority in that case, while another hasn't yet ruled.

Concord's 63-page argument against Mueller's work is a dense collection of case law and legal theory, testing the special counsel's powers against the US Constitution. If the challenge is broadly successful, it could cripple Mueller's entire operation -- not just this criminal case.

A large part of the company's argument alleges that because Mueller was a private attorney appointed to the special counsel position, he has illegally investigated and prosecuted cases. And the internal Justice Department regulation that allowed for Mueller's appointment isn't enough to empower him because Congress never passed a similar law, the filing says. Mueller has few constraints on his authority, Concord says.

