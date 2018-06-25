Antonio Sabato Jr.: Rep. Maxine Waters is the 'hustler of hate'

(CNN) Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. called California's Rep. Maxine Waters "the hustler of hate" and called for her imprisonment.

"Maxine Waters, I call her the hustler of hate," Sabato, an actor and California congressional candidate best known for his roles on "General Hospital" and "Melrose Place" and for speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention, said in an interview Monday with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time."

"Promoting hate and division and actually attacking the administration or anybody who's involved with this administration. That's unheard-of. She should be put behind bars and throw away the key," Sabato said.

Sabato's remarks came in response to comments from Waters on Saturday encouraging supporters to publicly confront members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and "tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Sabato went on to accuse the California Democrat of corruption.

