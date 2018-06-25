Dem congressman refuses to condemn Waters' calls to harass Trump officials

Washington (CNN) New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat refused Monday to criticize Rep. Maxine Waters' call to publicly harass Trump administration officials, saying his fellow Democrat is "entitled to her opinion."

Over the weekend, Waters encouraged people to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration and "tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

In the context of discussing family separations at the border, Espaillat was asked about Waters' remarks. He dismissed the questions about whether Waters' comments were inappropriate, saying it distracts from the "real issues of the American people."

The full transcript of the interview is below.

CNN's JOHN BERMAN: Are you comfortable with that? Telling members of the administration, supporters of the President in this case, they're not welcome anymore in a restaurant?

Read More