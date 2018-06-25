Nikki Haley's dimming star

Stephen Schlesinger is a fellow at the Century Foundation and author of " Act of Creation " about the founding of the United Nations. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is going through one of the roughest patches in her public career. She still appears on the front pages with pronouncements at the UN, but her star, which was burning so brightly in the first year of the Trump administration, is beginning to dim significantly in the second year.

Haley's freshness on the world scene may also be turning a bit shopworn. Once a semi-independent representative in New York, she appeared distinct from old-time Washington diplomats. She even differed with Trump, on occasion, over Russia regarding Syria and the Ukraine, in defending the UN, and in disagreeing , for example, over the Charlottesville march. But gradually, she has started to take on the role of attack dog for Trump at the UN, stridently espousing his "America First" position against the Paris accord on climate change, the Iranian nuclear deal, further US funding for the UN and any US membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

But she has also begun to run afoul of Trump in public ways. For example, one of her top aides, Jon Lerner, was supposed to get a White House position as National Security Adviser to Vice-President Mike Pence, but he withdrew when Trump found out Lerner had worked for Sen. Marco Rubio during the campaign and may have been connected to opposition research against him. On another occasion, Haley announced on a Sunday news show that the administration was about to impose a new round of sanctions on Russia. The next day Trump dismissed the sanctions, placing Haley in the awkward position of looking out of step with her boss.

Adding to Haley's discomfort, there has been continuing uneasiness over her purported ambitions to run for the presidency. Trump once joked to a gathering of UN Security Council envoys that they should let him know if they don't like Haley because she "can be easily replaced." This was supposed to be a funny though sly reminder about who exactly is the head man in this government -- but it came across as a not-so-subtle warning to Haley not to get ahead of her skis on her job.

Where does this leave Haley today? Having achieved great visibility as the US ambassador to the UN, she might at some point have to consider resigning from her post to give her the space to decide on a possible presidential run. Or she could tough it out at the UN through 2020 and then ask for a higher role if Trump gets a second term. Some might even say that she could use her Cabinet access to Trump more aggressively. The sorry fact, though, is that Trump no longer relies on her as his leading foreign policy expert. He has Pompeo and Bolton for that.