(CNN) He regained his position at the top of the Formula One world championship, but Lewis Hamilton isn't getting ahead of himself after victory at the French Grand Prix.

The four-time champion led from the start of the race, capitalizing on a collision between his teammate Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel that ultimately saw his Ferrari rival finish fifth and concede a 14-point lead at the top of the standings after eight races.

"I feel very grateful for a solid weekend," said Hamilton after his victory at the Circuit Paul Ricard, the first French GP in 10 years.

"My guys [Mercedes], I've been with them for six years and they are just continuously pushing the boundaries and never giving up, so I'm just forever grateful for all their work, here at the track and back at the factory.

"But there's a long way to go and we'll keep approaching the rest of the season like we approached today.''