(CNN) A flight attendant's life may look glamorous, but the job comes with health hazards that go beyond managing surly passengers. As a group, they get certain cancers more than the general population, according to a new study.

"Women with three or more children are already probably not getting enough sleep," Mordukhovich said. "Combine that with this disruption from the job, especially for those who fly internationally, this may be an indication that the circadian rhythm disruption is having an impact."

Disruptions in circadian rhythm -- a person's daily sleep-wake cycle -- are linked to an increased cancer risk, studies have shown.

The new study compared data on self-reported cancer cases in the Harvard Flight Attendant Health Study, which collects data to help people understand how their job can affect health, with cases tracked in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, an ongoing study that tracks the health and nutrition of adults and children in the general population. Eighty percent of the flight attendants in the study were women, as would be expected, the authors said, in a "feminized" occupation.

The research does not answer why flight attendants report higher cancer numbers, but the authors have some ideas, based on earlier research.

Steve Fiering , a professor of microbiology and immunology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, said it's hard to argue with the idea behind the study.

Fiering, who was not involved in the study but conducts research on flight attendants, said he found the higher rates of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer among women in the study "striking" -- "especially to see a close to four-fold increase in non-melanoma skin cancer; that is substantial," he said.

If you fly a lot, should you worry about your own cancer risk? Mordukhovich said there isn't a lot of research on frequent fliers, although logic suggests that they face similar exposures.

Mordukhovich said she and her colleagues were motivated to study flight attendants because there are gaps in the research on them, and that could mean gaps in the policies meant to protect them on the job, at least in the United States.

"Our goal with this is to do the science and provide more evidence for policy-makers about this profession's health," Mordukhovich said. "We hope this helps."