Judge orders streamlined process in suits against Cleveland fertility center

Story highlights Judge orders creation of committees to oversee over 50 lawsuits

This consolidation is not the same as a class-action

(CNN) An Ohio judge has ordered that a committee oversee the progress of over 50 lawsuits against University Hospitals in Cleveland, where more than 4,000 embryos and eggs belonging to an estimated 950 families become unviable after a cryopreservation system malfunctioned.

Cuyahoga County Judge Stuart Friedman's order, which was filed June 21, provides structure to cases that had been consolidated this year. The order creates an executive committee and five subcommittees made up of plaintiffs' lawyers from 15 firms.

This is intended to streamline the legal process and keep the lawyers from doing duplicative work.

The case management order, which came from a joint motion filed by both plaintiffs and defendants, will assist all parties and the court in the management of the litigation, according to a University Hospitals statement.

Eggs and embryos had been stored in a liquid nitrogen tank at University Hospitals in Cleveland, which was equipped with a remote alarm system that should have alerted an employee to any temperature change. But the hospital says the alarm was off, so an alert was never issued when an apparent malfunction caused temperatures in the tank to rise. Because it was Saturday night when the lab wasn't staffed, no one noticed the continuing rise in temperature. As a result, the eggs and embryos thawed.

Read More