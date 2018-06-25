Kids' exposure to addiction drug rose 215% in three years, study says

Story highlights 86% of exposures to buprenorphine were in children below the age of 6, study finds

77% of adolescent exposure was intentional, according to the study

(CNN) More than 11,200 calls concerning children's exposure to buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat opioid use disorder, were made to US poison control centers from 2007 to 2016, a new study found. Eighty-six percent of the exposures were in children below the age of 6; 89% of the exposures were unintentional.

"This is never prescribed for children under 6. It is a significant risk to them," said Henry Spiller, director of the Central Ohio Poison Center and an author of the study, published Monday in the journal Academics. "We're not quite sure why it stands out so much. Perhaps the parents who have this may not think it's as risky as their other opiates because it doesn't have the big effect that the other opiates do for them," he said, in reference to the medication being left out or within reach of children who then try it.

Experts view these numbers as an unintended consequence of medical therapy being provided to those who need it, said Dr. Jason Kane, an associate professor of pediatrics and critical care at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital.

Among the 11,275 children exposed, the overall exposure rate per 1 million increased by 215.6% from 2007 to 2010 (from 6.4 to 20.2), followed by a 42.6% decline from 2010 to 11.6 in 2013, before increasing by 8.6% to 12.6 in 2016.

"This is not the first study to show these data, but it is the latest study to show a medication whose design it is to help adults with narcotic or opioid addiction is ending up poisoning, mostly unintentionally, children and in particular those who are most vulnerable," said Kane, who was not involved in the new research but led a recent study that found the number of opioid overdoses among children had nearly doubled since 2004.

