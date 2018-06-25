(CNN) A Brazilian sports journalist was praised for her reaction towards a man who tried to kiss her while she was reporting from the World Cup.

Júlia Guimarães was reporting from Yekaterinburg on Sunday when a man leaned in to kiss her on the cheek as she was speaking to the camera.

As the man backed away, the TV Globo and SportTV journalist stopped her report and rebuked the man, who quickly backed away.

"Don't do this! Never do this again," she shouted at the man, who can be heard apologizing in the clip. "Don't do this, I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right."

"Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."

Great response from Brazilian TV journalist Julia Guimaraes of Sportv to unacceptable behaviour. Not easy to show such restraint in the face of harassment. pic.twitter.com/eFVZz6gdMA — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) June 24, 2018