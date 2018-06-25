The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma, left, is embraced by Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Iran on Monday, June 25. Iran scored late to tie the match, but the 1-1 result was enough to see Portugal into the next round.
An Iran fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere.
Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun shields the ball from Portuguese defender Jose Fonte.
Morocco's Hakim Ziyach, left, challenges Spain's Dani Carvajal during their 2-2 draw on Monday. Spain won Group B, while Iran finished third.
Moroccan goalkeeper Munir catches the ball against Spain.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah reacts after Saudi Arabia's winning goal in second-half stoppage time on Monday. Egypt lost all three of its matches at this World Cup.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen, front, competes for a header with Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi.
Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates with a flip after scoring the match-winning goal against Egypt.
Russia's Artem Dzyuba, in white, competes with Uruguay's Sebastian Coates during Uruguay's 3-0 victory on Monday.
A Uruguay fan, right, poses with a Russia fan before the match.
Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, left, reacts after the second goal got past Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.
Colombian forward Falcao celebrates after scoring against Poland on Sunday, June 24. Colombia won 3-0.
Colombian defender Yerry Mina opened the scoring with a header in the first half.
A Colombia fan before the Poland match.
Senegalese players huddle up before the second half of their match against Japan on Sunday. The two teams tied 2-2.
A shot of the crowd at the Ekaterinburg Arena during the Japan-Senegal match.
English striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a penalty in the 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday. Kane finished with a hat trick.
Panama players gather after their defeat.
German players celebrate after Toni Kroos scored on a late free kick to stun Sweden 2-1 on Saturday, June 23.
Kroos curls in the winning goal.
South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng, right, argues with Mexico's Edson Alvarez as Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa lies on the ground on Saturday. Mexico won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the next round and knock South Korea out of contention.
Mexico celebrates after Carlos Vela's opener against South Korea.
South Korea's Lee Yong, left, duels for the ball with Mexico's Hirving Lozano.
A Mexico fan waits for the start of the match against South Korea.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores against Tunisia on Saturday, June 23. He had a pair of goals in the match, which Belgium won 5-2.
Captain Eden Hazard also scored two for Belgium.
Players watch the ball during the Belgium-Tunisia match.
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, challenges Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri.
Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22. Switzerland won 2-1.
Swiss players defend Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
Croatia's Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico.
Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
Peru's Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N'Golo Kante.
A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
Australia's Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams' 1-1 draw on Thursday.
Australia's Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
Spain's Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay's Diego Godin.
Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament's knockout stage.
Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty for Egypt on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
Russia's first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt's Ahmed Fathi.
Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday.
Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener on June 18. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on June 18.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on June 16.
Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia on June 16.
French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.