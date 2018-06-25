Story highlights
- Uruguay 3-0 Russia
- Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
- Uruguay top Group A, Russia qualify second
(CNN)Host Russia suffered its first defeat of the World Cup as Uruguay won the battle to top Group A with a convincing 3-0 victory.
It was a match to forget for the Russians at the Samara Arena as they twice conceded in the first half -- through a Luis Suarez free-kick and a Denis Cheryshev own goal -- and were reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute when Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two bookable offenses.
In the game's closing stages Edinson Cavani's close-range finish following a corner added a third for Uruguay.
With both teams having secured qualification to the knockout stages with victories in their two opening matches, this was a contest to decide the group's final standings.
But with Spain and Portugal as prospective last-16 opponents, there appears little advantage in finishing first or second.
Uruguay and Russia will learn of their last-16 opponents when Group B concludes later on Monday.
In the afternoon's other match, Mo Salah scored Egypt's first goal in open play since the 1934 World Cup, but it wasn't enough as Saudi Arabia won 2-1 after scoring in a late winner in stoppage time.
Two yellows in 9 minutes = red
Having scored eight goals in two games, Russia would have been hopeful of continuing its good form, but the South Americans -- who have yet to concede in this tournament -- were worthy winners after a particularly dominant first half.
Barcelona star Suarez put his team ahead with a low free-kick into the bottom-right corner which goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev should have saved.
Twelve minutes later and the Russians conceded again with Diego Laxalt's long-range strike fortuitously deflecting off Cheryshev, Russia's top scorer in the tournament with three goals.
Smolnikov then compounded the hosts' woes with a clumsy foul on Laxalt, which led to his second yellow within nine minutes, and from there on a first World Cup win for Russia over South American opposition seemed unlikely.
Russia, the lowest ranked team at this tournament at 70 in the world, improved after the break -- in the 77th minute Artem Dzyuba squandered an opportunity to halve the deficit -- but the damage had already been done in the opening 45 minutes.
Considering Russia began the World Cup winless in 2018 and with little hope, Stanislav Cherchesov's men will be pleased with their overall performance in a group where Egypt and Uruguay were pre-tournament favorites to progress.