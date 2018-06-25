Story highlights Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Uruguay top Group A, Russia qualify second

(CNN) Host Russia suffered its first defeat of the World Cup as Uruguay won the battle to top Group A with a convincing 3-0 victory.

It was a match to forget for the Russians at the Samara Arena as they twice conceded in the first half -- through a Luis Suarez free-kick and a Denis Cheryshev own goal -- and were reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute when Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two bookable offenses.

In the game's closing stages Edinson Cavani's close-range finish following a corner added a third for Uruguay.

With both teams having secured qualification to the knockout stages with victories in their two opening matches, this was a contest to decide the group's final standings.

But with Spain and Portugal as prospective last-16 opponents, there appears little advantage in finishing first or second.

