Luis Suarez scores as Uruguay tops Group A with victory over Russia

Updated 12:48 PM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah reacts after Saudi Arabia&#39;s winning goal in second-half stoppage time on Monday, June 25. Egypt lost all three of its matches at this World Cup.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah reacts after Saudi Arabia's winning goal in second-half stoppage time on Monday, June 25. Egypt lost all three of its matches at this World Cup.
Egypt&#39;s Marwan Mohsen, front, competes for a header with Saudi Arabia&#39;s Osama Hawsawi.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen, front, competes for a header with Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi.
Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates with a flip after scoring the match-winning goal against Egypt.
Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates with a flip after scoring the match-winning goal against Egypt.
Russia&#39;s Artem Dzyuba, in white, competes with Uruguay&#39;s Sebastian Coates during Uruguay&#39;s 3-0 victory on Monday.
Russia's Artem Dzyuba, in white, competes with Uruguay's Sebastian Coates during Uruguay's 3-0 victory on Monday.
A Uruguay fan, right, poses with a Russia fan before the match.
A Uruguay fan, right, poses with a Russia fan before the match.
Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, left, reacts after the second goal got past Russia&#39;s goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.
Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, left, reacts after the second goal got past Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.
Colombian forward Falcao celebrates after scoring against Poland on Sunday, June 24. Colombia won 3-0.
Colombian forward Falcao celebrates after scoring against Poland on Sunday, June 24. Colombia won 3-0.
Colombian defender Yerry Mina opened the scoring with a header in the first half.
Colombian defender Yerry Mina opened the scoring with a header in the first half.
A Colombia fan before the Poland match.
A Colombia fan before the Poland match.
Senegalese players huddle up before the second half of their match against Japan on Sunday. The two teams tied 2-2.
Senegalese players huddle up before the second half of their match against Japan on Sunday. The two teams tied 2-2.
A shot of the crowd at the Ekaterinburg Arena during the Japan-Senegal match.
A shot of the crowd at the Ekaterinburg Arena during the Japan-Senegal match.
English striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a penalty in the 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday. Kane finished with a hat trick.
English striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a penalty in the 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday. Kane finished with a hat trick.
Panama players gather after their defeat.
Panama players gather after their defeat.
German players celebrate after Toni Kroos scored on a late free kick to stun Sweden 2-1 on Saturday, June 23.
German players celebrate after Toni Kroos scored on a late free kick to stun Sweden 2-1 on Saturday, June 23.
Kroos curls in the winning goal.
Kroos curls in the winning goal.
South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng, right, argues with Mexico&#39;s Edson Alvarez as Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa lies on the ground on Saturday. Mexico won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the next round and knock South Korea out of contention.
South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng, right, argues with Mexico's Edson Alvarez as Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa lies on the ground on Saturday. Mexico won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the next round and knock South Korea out of contention.
Mexico celebrates after Carlos Vela&#39;s opener against South Korea.
Mexico celebrates after Carlos Vela's opener against South Korea.
South Korea&#39;s Lee Yong, left, duels for the ball with Mexico&#39;s Hirving Lozano.
South Korea's Lee Yong, left, duels for the ball with Mexico's Hirving Lozano.
A Mexico fan waits for the start of the match against South Korea.
A Mexico fan waits for the start of the match against South Korea.
Belgium&#39;s Romelu Lukaku scores against Tunisia on Saturday, June 23. He had a pair of goals in the match, which Belgium won 5-2.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores against Tunisia on Saturday, June 23. He had a pair of goals in the match, which Belgium won 5-2.
Captain Eden Hazard also scored two for Belgium.
Captain Eden Hazard also scored two for Belgium.
Players watch the ball during the Belgium-Tunisia match.
Players watch the ball during the Belgium-Tunisia match.
Belgium&#39;s Jan Vertonghen, left, challenges Tunisia&#39;s Wahbi Khazri.
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, challenges Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri.
Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22. Switzerland won 2-1.
Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22. Switzerland won 2-1.
Swiss players defend Serbia&#39;s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Swiss players defend Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil&#39;s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
Croatia&#39;s Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina&#39;s Nicolas Tagliafico.
Croatia's Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico.
Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
France&#39;s Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
Peru&#39;s Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N&#39;Golo Kante.
Peru's Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N'Golo Kante.
A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
Australia&#39;s Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark&#39;s Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams&#39; 1-1 draw on Thursday.
Australia's Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams' 1-1 draw on Thursday.
Australia&#39;s Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
Australia's Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
Spain&#39;s Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
Spain's Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal&#39;s 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia&#39;s Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay&#39;s Diego Godin.
Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay's Diego Godin.
Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament&#39;s knockout stage.
Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament's knockout stage.
Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty for Egypt on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty for Egypt on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
Egypt&#39;s Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia&#39;s Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
Russia&#39;s first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt&#39;s Ahmed Fathi.
Russia's first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt's Ahmed Fathi.
Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday.
Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday.
Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia&#39;s Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
The referee shows a red card to Colombia&#39;s Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
English players celebrate Harry Kane&#39;s first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
Belgium&#39;s Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama&#39;s Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener on June 18. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium&#39;s 3-0 victory.
Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener on June 18. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
Sweden&#39;s Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden&#39;s 1-0 victory on June 18.
Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on June 18.
Switzerland&#39;s Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
Mexico&#39;s Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica&#39;s opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on June 16.
Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on June 16.
Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
Peru&#39;s Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark&#39;s Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
Messi and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Fans of France share a kiss before the team&#39;s opening match with Australia on June 16.
Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia on June 16.
French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Story highlights

  • Uruguay 3-0 Russia
  • Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
  • Uruguay top Group A, Russia qualify second

(CNN)Host Russia suffered its heaviest defeat at a World Cup as Uruguay won the battle to top Group A with a convincing 3-0 victory.

It was a match to forget for the Russians at the Samara Arena as they succumbed to their first loss of the tournament.
Twice they conceded in the first half -- through a Luis Suarez free-kick and a Denis Cheryshev own goal -- and were reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute when Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two bookable offenses.
    In the game's closing stages, Edinson Cavani's close-range finish following a corner added a third and Uruguay celebrated winning all three group games at a World Cup for the first time in its history.
    With both teams having secured qualification to the knockout stages with victories in their two opening matches, this was a contest to decide the group's final standings, although with Spain and Portugal as prospective last-16 opponents there appears little advantage in finishing first or second.
    Uruguay and Russia will learn of their next opponents when Group B concludes later on Monday.
    In the afternoon's other match, Mo Salah scored Egypt's first goal in open play since the 1934 World Cup, but it wasn't enough as Saudi Arabia won 2-1 after scoring a late winner in stoppage time.
    Uruguay never looked back after Luis Suarez gave the South American side an early lead.
    READ: Egypt fans back Salah after quit threat
    INTERACTIVE: World Cup in numbers

    Two yellows in 9 minutes = red

    Having scored eight goals in two games, Russia would have been hopeful of continuing its good form, but the South Americans -- who have yet to concede in this tournament -- were worthy winners after a particularly dominant first half.
    Barcelona star Suarez put his team ahead with a low free-kick into the bottom-right corner which goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev should have saved.
    Twelve minutes later and the Russians conceded again with Diego Laxalt's long-range strike fortuitously deflecting off Cheryshev, Russia's top scorer in the tournament with three goals.
    Denis Cheryshev&#39;s own goal extended Uruguay&#39;s lead.
    Smolnikov then compounded the hosts' woes with a clumsy foul on Laxalt, which led to his second yellow within nine minutes, and from there on a first World Cup win for Russia over South American opposition seemed unlikely.
    Russia, the lowest ranked team at this tournament at 70 in the world, improved after the break -- in the 77th minute Artem Dzyuba squandered an opportunity to halve the deficit -- but the damage had already been done in the opening 45 minutes.
    Cavani, sweeping home from four yards after Akinfeev parried Diego Godin into his path, made it a record-breaking defeat for the Russians.
    But, considering Russia began the World Cup winless in 2018 and with little hope, Stanislav Cherchesov's men will be pleased with their overall performance in a group where Egypt and Uruguay were pre-tournament favorites to progress.
    Russia defender Igor Smolnikov was sent off in the first half.
    Third defeat for Egypt

    At the Volgograd Arena, Saudi Arabia took on Egypt with little more to play for than pride.
    Both teams had lost their opening two fixtures, the Pharaohs making more headlines off the pitch than on it after a controversial visit to Chechnya.
    Still Egypt will depart this tournament having made history. A first World Cup start for 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary -- 22 years on from his international debut -- saw the veteran enter the record books, eclipsing Colombian Fayrd Mondragón (43 years, three days) as the oldest player in tournament history.
    But his performance also proved to be worth the wait -- El Hadary producing a stunning save to beat Fahad Al Mulwallad's penalty onto the bar as the first half drew to a close.
    Egypt&#39;s goalkeeper Essam El Hadary dives to brilliantly save a penalty.
    Salah had already handed the Pharaohs the lead, delicately lifting it over Saudi goalkeeper Yasser Al Mosailem to score Egypt's first World Cup goal from open play since 27 May 1934.
    Such a damning statistic is testament to the fact Egypt -- the most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations -- has rarely been able to produce its best form on the biggest stage of all.
    Mo Salah finished the World Cup with two goals.
    Indeed it wasn't long before Saudi Arabia got back into the game, referee Wilmar Perez awarding a second penalty in first-half added time after a long VAR delay.
    This time El-Hadary was powerless to stop the penalty, Salman Al Faraj stepping up to score his country's first World Cup goal since 14 June 2006.
    Crossing the line with 50 minutes and 36 seconds on the clock, it was also the latest recorded goal in the first half of a World Cup game since 1966.
    The second half was pretty uneventful, but just as the match appeared to be petering out in tandem with these teams' World Cup dreams, Salem Al-Dawsari scored a late Saudi Arabia winner with the last kick of the game.
    El-Hadary's day was overshadowed and the Green Falcons could celebrate a first World Cup victory since 1994.