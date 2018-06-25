Spain and Portugal through after incredible Group B climax

(CNN) In an incredible climax to Group B, Spain set up a last-16 tie against Russia after a 2-2 draw with Morocco was enough to secure top spot.

Portugal let their position as group leaders slip in the closing minutes of their match when an injury-time penalty earned Iran a 1-1 draw against the European champions.

That was after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, with Portugal having gone ahead through Ricardo Quaresma's wonderful curled finish in the first half.

Portugal will now face Uruguay in their last-16 tie.

World Cup of shocks

This is a World Cup that has already delivered a number of shocks and both Monday's Group B matches saw a couple of heavyweight sides surprised by two opposition teams that simply refused to accept their place in football's established pecking order.

Spain faced Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium, with Fernando Hierro's men knowing only a complex set of permutations would prevent them breezing into the last 16.

Morocco had failed to score in its opening two fixtures at Russia 2018, despite two creditable performances, and had little to play for. Spain, meanwhile, hadn't tasted defeat for 22 matches in a run stretching back to Euro 2016.

Perhaps it was a degree of complacency then that led to Morocco taking the lead after just 15 minutes.

Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos have almost 300 caps between them but looked like total strangers as they left the ball to one another on the halfway line.

Khalid Boutaib made sure to capitalize, bursting through on goal and coolly sliding the ball through David De Gea's legs.

It was the Atlas Lions' first World Cup goal for two decades, though their lead was to last little more than two minutes.

Spain, as if stirred into action, suddenly began to play as only they can, culminating in an equalizer born on the fields of La Masia -- the name of Barcelona's youth academy -- and finished by Isco, the star of the team's next generation.

Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta once again made a mockery of his claim he had nothing left to give at Barcelona, surging to the byline and stroking it into Isco's path, who duly did the rest.

Andres Iniesta (left) created Spain's first goal.

The Spanish still looked vulnerable, though, and only the feet of De Gea prevented Boutaib notching a second.

It was the Manchester United goalkeeper's first save of the tournament, having previously conceded all four of the shots on target he'd faced.

The first half was otherwise notable for a number of crunching challenges -- Morocco receiving four yellow cards and Spain defender Gerard Pique was perhaps fortunate not to be set off for a two-footed lunge.

The only team to receive more cautions in a single half of football since 1966 was, incidentally, the Moroccan team of 1994 which received five against the Netherlands.

VAR review

The Atlas Lions certainly weren't going down without a fight, and Nordin Amrabat was inches away from scoring one of the goals of the tournament early in the second period, crashing a long-range strike against De Gea's crossbar.

Nordin Amrabat lets the world know what he thinks of VAR... pic.twitter.com/0ZhQHk6Av4 — Myron Naicker (@myronnaicker) June 25, 2018

Morocco fans must have wondered how their team had failed to win a single point against Iran and Portugal, such was the verve with which Herve Renard's men pressed, breaking quickly on the counter on the rare occasion Spain surrendered possession

It looked like they had secured a famous win when substitute Youssef En-Neysri towered above Ramos to send a thumping header past De Gea.

But just as the Moroccan parties started, Spain substitute Iago Aspas sent La Roja to the top of Group Bc.

The forward's deft backheel was initially ruled out for offside, only for Uzbekistani referee Ravshan Irmatov to award the goal following a VAR review.

Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring his team's second equalizer.

A point for Spain coupled with a late equalizer for Iran against Portugal meant La Roja topped Group B by virtue of goals scored. The Moroccan players could go home with their heads held high.