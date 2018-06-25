(CNN) Egyptian football fans are backing star player Mohamed Salah after it was revealed he is ready to quit the national team over his anger at being photographed with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Football fans across Egypt reacted to the news of Salah's potential decision by using the hashtag "I'm with Salah" and backing his discomfort over becoming embroiled in politics.

Many supporters laid the blame at the feet of the Egyptian Football Association and have begged that it stops using Salah for political means.

The top trending hashtag in Egypt is #انا_مع_صلاح (I'm with Salah). The tweets are heartbreaking as Egyptians tell @MoSalah the hope he gives them, why Egypt needs him, and yet they understand his plight (as it's repeatedly said to him): "It's dangerous to be loved in Egypt." https://t.co/oOEFK62En3

#انا_مع_صلاح Don't leave us salah 👑 You're the best thing in this country without you we are nothing 💙💙 @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/P0tErdTgPN

We understand if you can't represent Egypt again, and we'll always support you against who want to destroying your image. You are the dream of 100 million. #انا_مع_صلاح pic.twitter.com/o3OLe7LPx3

Mohamed Salah and head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov.

The source told CNN the Liverpool star doesn't wish to engage in topics beyond football or to be used for anyone's political image.

Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya since 2004, has stifled any form of dissent, subduing the separatist movement that fought the Russian army for nearly two decades.

Recently Kadyrov made Salah an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic.

Salah is just a football player stop pushing him into politics and overwhelm him ✋🏼#انا_مع_صلاح pic.twitter.com/8gCpD7dH3N — Boody Qenawy (@BoodyQenawy1) June 24, 2018

I place the blame on the Egyptian FA for setting this up, and for FIFA for allowing it to happen. Had Salah been in Chechnya on his own terms (personal invitation from Kadyrov), I would blame him as well. As it stands, he was used as a propaganda tool. — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) June 23, 2018

There was also reaction from Human Rights groups to the news that Salah could quit international football in protest at being pictured with Kadyrov.

Director Global Initiatives at Human Rights Watch Minky Worden tweeted: "Human Rights Watch warned @FIFAcom that Kadyrov was going to use hosting to wrap himself in FIFA flag+bring ignominy to the #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ by "sportswashing" Chechnya abuses+anti-LGBT purge."

Mo Salah considering quitting Egypt national team.



Human Rights Watch warned @FIFAcom that Kadyrov was going to use hosting to wrap himself in FIFA flag+bring ignominy to the #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ by "sportswashing" Chechnya abuses+anti-LGBT purge:https://t.co/sJy9jiNM5l @hrw pic.twitter.com/Ww1cNP8MrA — Minky Worden (@MinkysHighjinks) June 24, 2018

In an email sent to CNN on Sunday, the Egyptian Football Federation said it was surprised that Salah was ready to "quit the national team" and that the 26-year-old hadn't informed them of that intention.

"We were always informed by Salah when he takes any decisions," said the statement.

"We spend the whole day together and he has never discussed this issue with any of the delegation's members.

Salah scored from the penalty spot during Egypt's 3-1 defeat by host nation Russia.

"We are here in a sports event and we are following FIFA procedures, we don't discuss politics, and if there is any political discussion, it should be directed to FIFA."

Egypt's final World Cup game is against Saudi Arabia on Monday. Having lost their other two games, Egypt is unable to qualify for the tournament's knockout stages.