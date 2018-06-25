Beachgoers dance in Italy as ship carrying migrants sits offshore, waiting for a port

(CNN) At first glance, it's an amusing but not unusual Italian beach scene.

The video shows a group of cheerful tourists dancing in the shallow waters of the Mediterranean during an aquatic Zumba class, waving their arms to peppy music.

Look closely, however, and the image takes on a larger meaning. On the horizon in the background is a cargo ship. And this particular cargo ship happens to be stranded at sea with 113 migrants aboard after picking them up off the coast of Libya last Friday morning.

Roberto Brumat, a journalist for Italian daily Corriere della Sera, shot the video Sunday morning while on holiday in Pozzallo, Sicily.

He posted it to his blog , noting the juxtaposition -- frolicking tourists, desperate migrants -- while explaining he didn't intend it as a criticism of the Zumba dancers on the beach, who were likely unaware of the plight of the ship behind them.