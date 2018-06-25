European MPs spend night on migrant ship in desperate bid to secure dock

(CNN) A group of five European politicians spent Sunday night on a rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean with hundreds of migrants on board, in a desperate bid to secure a port for the vessel to dock.

The lawmakers -- three Germans, one Portuguese and one Spaniard -- spent four hours on board the rescue ship Lifeline, as they negotiated with Italian and Maltese authorities for permission to dock, according to the vessel's German operator, a non-governmental organization also called Lifeline.

The ship has been in limbo for five days after picking up hundreds of migrants off the Libyan coast on Thursday and being refused permission to dock in both Malta and Italy.

It is currently stranded 24 miles (38 kilometers) off the Maltese coast with 234 migrants and 17 crew members on board.

Migrants on board the rescue ship Lifeline on Monday.

The parliamentarians are urgently seeking permission for Lifeline to dock within the next 48 hours, as conditions deteriorate on board and the weather is expected to worsen, according to Ruben Neugebauer, spokesman of the German non-governmental organization Sea Watch which is also helping coordinate the mission.