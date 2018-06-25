XXXTentacion getting public memorial

Story highlights Public memorial set for Wednesday

Cell phones will not be allowed

(CNN) Fans can attend a public memorial Wednesday to bid slain rapper XXXTentacion farewell.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down last week in an apparent robbery in Broward County, Florida, police said.

According to police XXXTentacion was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when two men in a dark SUV shot and killed him.

Authorities arrested Dedrick Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach days later and charged him with first-degree murder.

