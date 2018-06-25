XXXTentacion getting public memorial

Story highlights
(CNN)Fans can attend a public memorial Wednesday to bid slain rapper XXXTentacion farewell.
The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down last week in an apparent robbery in Broward County, Florida, police said.
According to police XXXTentacion was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when two men in a dark SUV shot and killed him.
Authorities arrested Dedrick Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach days later and charged him with first-degree murder.
He was also charged with a probation violation and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
A tweet from XXXTentacion's official account announced a memorial will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at BB&T Center, the stadium where the Florida Panthers hockey team plays, in Sunrise, Florida.
According to the tweeted flyer, cell phones and cameras will not be permitted.
"Please leave them at home or in your vehicle," the flyer states. "Any person found with any device of the sort will be immediately turned around at gate or escorted out and will not be allowed back on the premises."