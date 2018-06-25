'Pawn Stars' star Richard Harrison, known as 'The Old Man,' dies

(CNN) Richard Harrison, best known to viewers of the History Channel reality series "Pawn Stars" as "The Old Man," died Monday morning after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, according to his son, Rick Harrison.

Rick Harrison, who co-starred with his father on the series, said on Instagram that his father died "surrounded by those he loved."

"He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad," he wrote. "He lived a very full life and through the History television show 'Pawn Stars' touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor."

Rick Harrison added: "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time."

"Pawn Stars," which has been on of History's most popular programs since its debut in 2009, follows the action inside the family's 24-hour Las Vegas business, World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

