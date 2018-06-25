(CNN) Just weeks out of prison, Meek Mill debuted a song that delivered a blistering criticism of the criminal justice system at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

The song, titled "Stay Woke," which features Miguel, is the rapper's first new music since his release.

At the start of the performance, Meek Mill stood on a stage set up as a street corner, with neighbors milling about and children playing. As the performance and the action on stage began to build, a gaggle of performers dressed as police ran out and began arresting people.

At one point in the performance, a young black child enacted being shot in the scuffle as her grieving mother wailed on stage.

