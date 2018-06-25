Jimmy Fallon can't find happy medium in partisan divide

(CNN) Late-night comics like Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Maher have all generated controversy, to varying degrees, by being blunt and outspoken about the Trump administration.

Jimmy Fallon -- who has largely sought to stay out of that fray -- has discovered that in the current climate, there's a price to be paid for comedic timidity as well.

"The Tonight Show" host became the unlikely target of a presidential tweet on Sunday, when President Trump -- apparently responding to delayed coverage of a Fallon interview conducted by the Hollywood Reporter -- said that the host is "now whimpering" about the criticism he received for tousling then-candidate Donald Trump's hair during a September 2016 appearance.

For Fallon, becoming the target of the president's ire feels a bit like adding insult to injury, to the extent that unlike his late-night rivals, he has fastidiously sought to continue making a light, funny show, and in the process, seen his claim to ratings supremacy dramatically diminished.

Since Trump's inauguration, "The Tonight Show" has gone from the clear leader to trailing "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" by a wide margin in total viewers -- 3.8 million to 2.7 million, according Nielsen data, for the September-through-May TV season. Because Fallon appeals to an audience that's likely somewhat less attuned to politics, he has maintained an edge in the young-adult demographics used primarily to negotiate ad buys, but even that gap has significantly narrowed.

