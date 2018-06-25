Breaking News

Janet Jackson thanks reportedly ailing father

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:26 PM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Janet Damita Jo Jackson is the youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children. She was briefly married to singer James DeBarge before secretly marrying dancer Rene Elizondo in 1991. The couple divorced in 2000, and she married businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012. The couple had a son in January 2017 and has since split.
Janet Damita Jo Jackson is the youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children. She was briefly married to singer James DeBarge before secretly marrying dancer Rene Elizondo in 1991. The couple divorced in 2000, and she married businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012. The couple had a son in January 2017 and has since split.
Pop superstar Michael Jackson, the most famous of Joe and Katherine's children, had three kids. He fathered his first two, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. and Paris Katherine Jackson, with Deborah Jeanne Rowe. His youngest, Prince Michael Joseph "Blanket" Jackson II, was born to an unidentified woman. The singer died in 2009.
Pop superstar Michael Jackson, the most famous of Joe and Katherine's children, had three kids. He fathered his first two, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. and Paris Katherine Jackson, with Deborah Jeanne Rowe. His youngest, Prince Michael Joseph "Blanket" Jackson II, was born to an unidentified woman. The singer died in 2009.
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. attends a baseball game in August 2012 during a visit to his late father's hometown of Gary, Indiana.
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. attends a baseball game in August 2012 during a visit to his late father's hometown of Gary, Indiana.
Prince Michael Joseph "Blanket" Jackson attends the Las Vegas premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World" by Cirque du Soleil in December 2011. He is Michael Jackson's youngest son.
Prince Michael Joseph "Blanket" Jackson attends the Las Vegas premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World" by Cirque du Soleil in December 2011. He is Michael Jackson's youngest son.
Katherine Jackson is the matriarch of the Jackson family. Here she attends the hand and footprint ceremony for son Michael at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in January 2012 in Los Angeles.
Katherine Jackson is the matriarch of the Jackson family. Here she attends the hand and footprint ceremony for son Michael at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in January 2012 in Los Angeles.
Joseph Walker "Joe" Jackson is the patriarch of the Jackson family. He's pictured at a March 2011 press conference in Madrid, Spain.
Joseph Walker "Joe" Jackson is the patriarch of the Jackson family. He's pictured at a March 2011 press conference in Madrid, Spain.
Maureen Reillette "Rebbie" Jackson is Joe and Katherine's oldest child. She scored a hit in the 1980s with the song "Centipede." She has three children: Stacee, Yashi and Austin "Auggie" Brown. Here she attends the world premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon" in London in November 2011.
Maureen Reillette "Rebbie" Jackson is Joe and Katherine's oldest child. She scored a hit in the 1980s with the song "Centipede." She has three children: Stacee, Yashi and Austin "Auggie" Brown. Here she attends the world premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon" in London in November 2011.
Yashi Brown, Rebbie Jackson's second child, is a poet and advocate on mental health issues.
Yashi Brown, Rebbie Jackson's second child, is a poet and advocate on mental health issues.
Rebbie Jackson's youngest, Austin "Auggie" Brown, is a musician. He's pictured at a December 2012 benefit in Hollywood.
Rebbie Jackson's youngest, Austin "Auggie" Brown, is a musician. He's pictured at a December 2012 benefit in Hollywood.
Sigmund Esco "Jackie" Jackson, center, is the second of Joe and Katherine's children. He has two children with Enid Spann: Sigmund Esco "Siggy" Jackson Jr. and Brandi Jackson. Here he performs with brothers Tito, left, and Marlon Jackson in Los Angeles in July 2012.
Sigmund Esco "Jackie" Jackson, center, is the second of Joe and Katherine's children. He has two children with Enid Spann: Sigmund Esco "Siggy" Jackson Jr. and Brandi Jackson. Here he performs with brothers Tito, left, and Marlon Jackson in Los Angeles in July 2012.
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, broke out as a model and actress in 2017. She gave her first late night interview to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in March 2017.
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, broke out as a model and actress in 2017. She gave her first late night interview to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in March 2017.
Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson, the third of the Jackson children, has three sons: Toriano Adaryll "Taj"Jackson Jr., Taryll Adren Jackson and Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson, who are members of the group 3T. Tito Jackson performs in Liverpool, England, in 2009.
Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson, the third of the Jackson children, has three sons: Toriano Adaryll "Taj"Jackson Jr., Taryll Adren Jackson and Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson, who are members of the group 3T. Tito Jackson performs in Liverpool, England, in 2009.
Toriano Adaryll "Taj" Jackson Jr., Tito Jackson's oldest son, is part of the group 3T. Here he performs in Cardiff, Wales, in October 2011.
Toriano Adaryll "Taj" Jackson Jr., Tito Jackson's oldest son, is part of the group 3T. Here he performs in Cardiff, Wales, in October 2011.
Taryll Adren Jackson, Tito Jackson's middle son, performs with his bothers in memory of his uncle, Michael, in 2011.
Taryll Adren Jackson, Tito Jackson's middle son, performs with his bothers in memory of his uncle, Michael, in 2011.
Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson performs in honor of his uncle, Michael.
Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson performs in honor of his uncle, Michael.
Jermaine La Jaune Jackson is the fourth of Joe and Katherine's children. He has seven children. With Hazel Gordy, Jackson had three children: Jermaine Lu Juane Jr., Autumn Joy and Jaimy. He had two children with Margaret Maldonado: Jeremy and Jourdynn. His two youngest children, Jaffar and Jermajesty, were born to Alejandra Oaziaza. He has no children with his current wife, Halima Rashid. Jackson and Rashid are pictured at the Royal Festival Hall in London in October 2010.
Jermaine La Jaune Jackson is the fourth of Joe and Katherine's children. He has seven children. With Hazel Gordy, Jackson had three children: Jermaine Lu Juane Jr., Autumn Joy and Jaimy. He had two children with Margaret Maldonado: Jeremy and Jourdynn. His two youngest children, Jaffar and Jermajesty, were born to Alejandra Oaziaza. He has no children with his current wife, Halima Rashid. Jackson and Rashid are pictured at the Royal Festival Hall in London in October 2010.
La Toya Yvonne Jackson, the fifth of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children, attends the world premiere of "Dancing In Jaffa" at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April. She is one of the film's executive producers.
La Toya Yvonne Jackson, the fifth of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children, attends the world premiere of "Dancing In Jaffa" at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April. She is one of the film's executive producers.
Marlon David Jackson was born a year before brother Michael Jackson. He has three children with Carol Parker: Valencia, Brittany and Marlon David Jr.
Marlon David Jackson was born a year before brother Michael Jackson. He has three children with Carol Parker: Valencia, Brittany and Marlon David Jr.
Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson is the second-youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children. He has four children: Steveanna, Genevieve, Donte and Steven Randall Jr. Alejandra Oaziaza is the mother of the latter three. She later married and had two children with Randy's brother Jermaine.
Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson is the second-youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children. He has four children: Steveanna, Genevieve, Donte and Steven Randall Jr. Alejandra Oaziaza is the mother of the latter three. She later married and had two children with Randy's brother Jermaine.
Genevieve Jackson, pictured in November 2011, is Randy Jackson's second child.
Genevieve Jackson, pictured in November 2011, is Randy Jackson's second child.
(CNN)Janet Jackson thanked her father while accepting an award over the weekend as reports swirl that he is seriously ill.

Variety reported last week that Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, is in the final stages of terminal cancer.
The younger Jackson paid tribute to her father as she received the Radio Disney Music Awards first-ever Impact Award.
"My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable," she said. "My father, my incredible father drove me to be the best I can. My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence."
    A tweet from Joe Jackson's official Twitter account caused more speculation about his health.
    "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see," the post read, accompanied by a photo of Jackson silhouetted during a sunset. "The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."
    Jackson's granddaughter, Paris, tweeted about the tweet from her official account.
    "This is a beautiful tweet," she wrote. "Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this. I'm not sure if he's ever used this account."
    Michael Jackson's 20-year-old daughter also thanked her followers for their support.
    Earlier, she tweeted about her family.
    "Blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do," Paris Jackson tweeted.
    CNN has reached out to representatives for Janet Jackson for comment.