Wakanda heads to Washington: The Smithsonian adds 'Black Panther' props to its collection

(CNN) The Smithsonian is making sure that "Wakanda forever" stays that way for a long, long time.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture has added several objects from the record-breaking film "Black Panther" to its collection.

Items include the vibranium suit Chadwick Boseman wore; an autographed full shooting script of the movie; two pages of an early script and 24 behind-the-scenes photos from the production process.

"'Black Panther' illustrates the progression of blacks in film, an industry that in the past has overlooked blacks, or regulated them to flat, one-dimensional and marginalized figures," a statement from the Smithsonian said. "The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of black culture and identity."

The museum acquired the objects after a screening of "Black Panther" there in February.