(CNN) Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith are among those taking a girls trip to the ranks of the Academy.

The "Girls Trip" stars are among the 928 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year as the organization continues the push to diversify its membership.

For the second consecutive year, the Academy invited a record number of entertainment industry creatives to join its ranks as part of an effort to increase the membership of women and people of color .

Just under half this year's invitees are female, and nearly 40% are people of color, which will increase overall representation on the latter front from 13% to 16%, according to the Academy.

The initial drive toward better inclusion in the group -- which has historically skewed toward an older, predominantly male membership -- came in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, which took the movie industry to task for the lack of diversity in key acting categories.

