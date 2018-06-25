Bad posture: Why you should care and how you can fix it

Story highlights Bad posture can lead to a whole list of health problems

Sitting up straight is important, and not just because it looks better. Slumping and slouching can have far more serious effects on our long-term health than just causing discomfort. For instance, if you are often sitting outside of "neutral spine," or the point where all three curves of the spine — cervical (neck), thoracic (middle) and lumbar (lower) — are in good alignment, it can lead to a whole list of negative effects. These can include everything from poor digestion, neck disabilities and jaw disorders to decreased range of motion and more.

And bad posture leads to more bad posture. As a result of habitually sitting poorly, many people will develop a muscle memory for a way of sitting that is detrimental to their overall health.

The good news is, poor posture can be corrected. There are a number of tools to make the process a whole lot easier. Keep scrolling for products to try now that could save your back later.

The video above shows how simple it can be to use the Lumo Lift Posture Coach ($59.99; amazon.com). This wearable posture coach attaches to your clothing and vibrates to remind you to return to neutral spine whenever you've slumped or slouched too far. The Lumo Lift syncs wireless using Bluetooth and provides up to four weeks of local activity data storage.

If you suffer from back pain, you may want to consider investing in the BackJoy SitSmart Posture Plus Back Cushion ($39.99; amazon.com). This innovative back support lifts the lower back away from your seat to avoid straining and slouching. Since it's common for core and back muscles to grow fatigued throughout the day, the BackJoy is a smart way of compensating when you start to slump.

Another wearable posture corrector, the Upright Pro ($134.99; amazon.com) attaches directly to your back in order to take precise measurements and provide feedback. This product was developed by back surgeons and chiropractors to act as your posture corrector. Upright Pro claims that you will see a noticeable amount of change in your posture within as little as two weeks of training. And, since training sessions are done while sitting for 15 to 60 minutes at a time, the process won't take up your entire day. To suit your particular posture needs, the Upright Pro can be attached to your upper or lower back to accurately detect when you're slouching.

