Innovative camping gear for your next outdoor trip

It's that time of year again: camping season. This summer, plenty of us will venture into the great outdoors with friends and family to breathe the fresh mountain air, get some outdoor exercise and bond with loved ones around the campfire, s'mores in hand. But before you head out in search of adventure, you'll need to make sure you have the right camping essentials in hand.

You'll have your basic supplies already locked down, tents, coolers and sleeping bags among them. But what about some of the more innovative camping gear out there, like sleeper hammocks and solar-powered lanterns that double as phone chargers? These newer camping products are handy and keep you prepared for whatever situations arise.

Take, for example, Goal Zero's Lighthouse Lantern and USB Hub ($98.99; amazon.com). This device, top-rated by Consumer Reports, has your back if you encounter some pretty hairy scenarios. Using a hand-cranked generator, it will give you light and charge for up to four devices, so you can contact someone. A flashing red light can help attract attention. These features, plus the peace of mind you'll have toting this lantern around, make it a must-have for outdoor excursions.

To get your packing gear sorted, we've compiled a list of ingenious camping gear you should consider this summer. These picks, including the aforementioned lantern, will help you feel fully prepared for this season's outdoor trips and beyond. All of these are available to shop right now on Amazon and feature at least a 4-star rating from past customers (and campers).

Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailer's prices on the date this article was published.

