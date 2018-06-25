Indian boy becomes world's second-youngest chess grandmaster

New Delhi (CNN) An Indian boy has become the world's second-youngest chess grandmaster, at the age of 12 years and 10 months.

Chennai native R. Praggnanandhaa missed out on the title of the youngest grandmaster ever by just three months -- a distinction that is instead held by Sergey Karjakin of Ukraine, who achieved the honor in 2002 aged 12 years and seven months.

Praggnanandhaa entered the exclusive club of pre-teen grandmasters on Saturday when he won his eighth round game against 18-year-old Italian grandmaster Luca Moroni at the Gredine Open in Ortisei, Italy.

The following day, Praggnanandhaa beat his final opponent, Dutch grandmaster Roeland Pruijssers, to cement his status and pave the way as a future chess superstar. He came second overall in the competition.

Describing Praggnanandhaa's win as "extremely good news," his coach RB Ramesh told CNN: "He is very cool about his performance. He loves the game a lot. He's very passionate about it and very ambitious."

Read More