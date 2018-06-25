Beijing (CNN) A top official in China's drug control agency has hit back at accusations that Chinese suppliers are fueling the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States, arguing that Washington should pay more attention to domestic factors before pointing fingers at others.

"It's common knowledge that most new psychoactive substances (NPS) have been designed in laboratories in the United States and Europe, and their deep-processing and consumption also mostly take place there," said Liu Yuejin, deputy chief of China's National Narcotics Control Commission, during a press conference Monday.

"The US should adopt a comprehensive and balanced strategy to reduce and suppress the huge demand in the country for fentanyl and other similar drugs as soon as possible," said Liu, whose comments coincided with the release of China's annual drug situation report.

"When fewer and fewer Americans use fentanyl, there would be no market for it."

NPS include such "designer drugs" as fentanyl, a cheap synthetic opioid at least 50 times stronger than heroin that has been flooding the US.

