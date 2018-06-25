Breaking News

'Come to Africa,' Nigerian star Davido urges as he lands BET award in LA

By Damilola Odutayo for CNN

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Davido accepts Best International Act onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Lagos (CNN)Nigerian singer Davido has won Best International Act at this year's BET awards.

As he picked up his trophy, an excited Davido urged the audience to come to Africa and collaborate with African artists.
"I'm telling you guys, y'all come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes." the enthusiastic singer, whose hits include 'If' and 'Fia,' said.
"My continent has been so blessed to influence other cultures. Let's collaborate everybody," he added.
    The singer, real name David Adeleke, beat out artists including Nigerian popstar Tiwa Savage, UK's Stormzy and DR Congo's Fally Ipupa to win the coveted award. Davido also picked up the award in 2014.
    During his acceptance speech, Davido, 25, paid tribute to the son of Afropop star D'banj who died in a drowning incident over the weekend, according to local media reports.
    The annual BET Awards celebrates the best in music, movies and sports.