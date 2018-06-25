'Come to Africa,' Nigerian star Davido urges as he lands BET award in LA

Lagos (CNN) Nigerian singer Davido has won Best International Act at this year's BET awards.

As he picked up his trophy, an excited Davido urged the audience to come to Africa and collaborate with African artists.

"I'm telling you guys, y'all come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes." the enthusiastic singer, whose hits include 'If' and 'Fia,' said.

"My continent has been so blessed to influence other cultures. Let's collaborate everybody," he added.

The singer, real name David Adeleke, beat out artists including Nigerian popstar Tiwa Savage , UK's Stormzy and DR Congo's Fally Ipupa to win the coveted award. Davido also picked up the award in 2014.