Nigerian singer D'banj loses son in swimming pool drowning

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian Afrobeats star D'banj has lost his only son in a drowning incident, according to local media.

Although D'banj has not made a comment addressing the death directly, he posted a black background on his Instagram page with the caption: "Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on Jun 24, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

He is believed to be flying back to Nigeria to be with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow, local media reported.

The singer regularly shared pictures of him and his son on his Instagram page and posted an image of him changing Daniel soiled diapers on Father's Day.

Celebrities and fans around the world have been posting their condolence messages to the family on social media.

May God comfort Dbanj and his house hold 🤲🏽 no amount of word is enough to heal or console at times like this but strength from the almighty to see you through it we pray for 🤲🏽 — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) June 25, 2018

Another Afropop star, Davido, who won the BET Awards' Best International Act on Sunday, offered his condolences to the star while receiving his award.

Davido also cited D'banj's influence in boosting the popularity of the Nigerian music industry globally in his acceptance speech.

D'banj won the same award in 2011.

The award-winning video featured a cameo from Kanye West and has been viewed 45 million times on YouTube.

But long before fame and friendships with some of the world's biggest stars were formed, tragedy conspired to push the man born Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo towards stardom.