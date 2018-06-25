Breaking News

Nigerian singer D'banj loses son in swimming pool drowning

By Damilola Odutayo, for CNN

Updated 8:22 AM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Nigerian singer D&#39;Banj performs at the inaugural MTV All Africa Stars Concert in Durban, South Africa, in 2013.
Nigerian singer D'banj performs at the inaugural MTV All Africa Stars Concert in Durban, South Africa, in 2013.

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Nigerian Afrobeats star D'banj has lost his only son in a drowning incident, according to local media.

Daniel Oyebanjo III, who turned one in May, reportedly died in a swimming pool at the singer's Lagos home.
Although D'banj has not made a comment addressing the death directly, he posted a black background on his Instagram page with the caption: "Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

Trying Times 💔🖤. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful 🙏.

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

D'banj was not in the country when the incident occurred. He was attending the BET awards in Los Angeles.
    He is believed to be flying back to Nigeria to be with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow, local media reported.
    D&#39;banj: How tragedy shaped the career of selfless star of Afrobeats
    D'banj: How tragedy shaped the career of selfless star of Afrobeats
    Celebrities and fans around the world have been posting their condolence messages to the family on social media.

    @iambangalee our prayers are with you. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    A post shared by Yemi Alade (@yemialade) on

    Another Afropop star, Davido, who won the BET Awards' Best International Act on Sunday, offered his condolences to the star while receiving his award.
    Davido also cited D'banj's influence in boosting the popularity of the Nigerian music industry globally in his acceptance speech.
    D'banj won the same award in 2011.
    The singer, whose real name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, was one of the frontrunners of the new wave of Nigeria's popular music style, Afrobeats, and had a global hit in 2012 with his song "Oliver Twist."