Nigerian singer D'banj loses son in swimming pool drowning

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian Afrobeats star D'banj has lost his only son in a drowning incident, according to local media.

Daniel Oyebanjo III, who turned one in May, reportedly died in a swimming pool at the singer's Lagos home.

Although D'banj has not made a comment addressing the death directly, he posted a black background on his Instagram page with the caption: "Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

D'banj was not in the country when the incident occurred. He was attending the BET awards in Los Angeles.

He is believed to be flying back to Nigeria to be with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow, local media reported.