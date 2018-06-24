Photos: Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog, shows off her drooling skills during the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California, on June 23. Zsa Zsa went on to win the competition, which comes with a $1,500 prize, a trophy and a trip to New York for her and her owner, Megan Brainard. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Brainard, center, celebrates after Zsa Zsa, bottom, is announced the winner of the 30th World's Ugliest Dog Contest. Also pictured are Yvonne Morones, left, and Linda Elmquist, holding their less-ugly dogs Scamp and Josie, who came in second and third, respectively.

Rascal Deux, a Chinese Crested, gets a kiss from owner Dane Andrew during the contest, which saw 15 dogs vying for the title of the competition's homeliest.

Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff who won the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest, appears onstage before learning the crown would be snatched from her massive head.

Tee Tee, another Chinese Crested, can't bear to look upon being presented to judge and local political analyst Brian Sobel.

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, leaves no question about where it got its name as the pup appears on stage during the event.

Heather Wilson holds up her dog, Himisaboo, a Chinese Crested-Dachshund mix, during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.