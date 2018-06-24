Breaking News

Pride celebrated around the world

Updated 7:46 PM ET, Sun June 24, 2018

EMT Trudy Bermudez and paramedic Tayreen Bonilla of New York City Fire Department get engaged at the annual LGBT Pride March on Sunday, June 24. June is Pride Month, when the world's LGBT communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.
A person with a rainbow-painted face takes part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City on Saturday, June 23.
A person with a rainbow-painted face takes part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City on Saturday, June 23.
Balloons cover a reveler&#39;s body at the New York march on Sunday.
Balloons cover a reveler's body at the New York march on Sunday.
People wave flags on a float at the New York City Pride March on Sunday.
People wave flags on a float at the New York City Pride March on Sunday.
A supporter is seen through a rainbow flag at a Pride parade in Chennai, India, on Sunday.
A supporter is seen through a rainbow flag at a Pride parade in Chennai, India, on Sunday.
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday.
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday.
People take part in the New York City Pride March on Sunday.
People take part in the New York City Pride March on Sunday.
A supporter of the LGBT community takes part in a Pride parade in Chennai, India, on Sunday.
A supporter of the LGBT community takes part in a Pride parade in Chennai, India, on Sunday.
Tennis great Billie Jean King serves as grand marshal of the march in New York on Sunday.
Tennis great Billie Jean King serves as grand marshal of the march in New York on Sunday.
People take part in the New York march on Sunday.
People take part in the New York march on Sunday.
Revelers wave flags at the march in New York.
Revelers wave flags at the march in New York.
People watch the New York march from their windows on Sunday.
People watch the New York march from their windows on Sunday.
People march in New York on Sunday.
People march in New York on Sunday.
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Saturday.
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Saturday.
A reveler shows off his hat, which switches up President Trump&#39;s campaign slogan, at the New York march on Sunday.
A reveler shows off his hat, which switches up President Trump's campaign slogan, at the New York march on Sunday.
See images from this weekend's Pride celebrations from around the world.