Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog contest amid 'shower of slobber'

(CNN) Woof, these are some total dogs. And that's the point.

The 30th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest came to a close in Petaluma, California, on Saturday with Zsa Zsa , an English bulldog with a bodacious tongue that dangles down to her chest, taking best -- er, worst? -- in show.

"Nine years young with a swaggering tongue, Zsa Zsa delivered a shower of slobber as she claimed this year's title," said a news release announcing her victory.

Zsa Zsa and owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500, "a very large trophy" and a flight to New York, where they will appear on the "Today Show."

The competition was ruff. Underbites and awkward tongues were a theme among the 15 homely contenders, as were crazy eyes.

