Lena Dunham, Sia join protest of immigrant separations in Texas border city

(CNN) Lena Dunham, Sia, Amber Heard and other stars visited the border city of Tornillo, Texas, on Sunday to protest the Trump administration's policy that separated migrant children from their parents.

On Instagram, Dunham posted a photo of a number of celebrities in Tornillo holding protest signs in the Texas heat.

"We came to Tornillo, Texas, to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone and the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom," Dunham wrote. "Thank you, Tornillo, for showing us a warm border welcome and reminding us that together we rise."

The protest comes amid outrage over immigrant family separations , a consequence of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy toward illegal border crossings. Amid photos and audio of separated children and a critical outcry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that he said would keep migrant parents and children together, although it's legality is not yet clear.

More than 2,000 children remain separated from their families and in the custody of Health and Human Services, the White House said on Saturday. The administration has released a preliminary plan to reunite those children with their parents, but the details remain unresolved.